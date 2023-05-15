Mequitta Ahuja, “Ancestor,” 2022, oil on canvas, 80 x 84 in. Photo courtesy of the artist.

After three years of feeling stuck indoors avoiding Covid, it’s easy to appreciate the psychological limits of confinement. For the group of female and non-binary artists represented in Bemis Center’s new exhibition “Presence in the Pause: Interiority and its Radical Immanence” (opening May 20), interiority has a different dimension.

Collectively, these eleven mid-career artists outline resonant, often intimately personal aspects of daily life. They express challenges from one’s body, memories, needs and desires for fulfillment, describing different paths to being oneself.

The following artists are represented in the show: Mequitta Ahuja, Lilli Carré, Andrea Joyce Heimer, Kyoko Idetsu, Kathy Liao, Danielle McKinney, Maia Cruz Palileo, Molly Prentiss, Preetika Rajgariah, Celeste Rapone, and Becky Suss.

“Presence in the Pause: Interiority and its Radical Immanence” is on view from May 20 through September 17, 2023, at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S 12th Street. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm; extended hours on Thursday until 9pm. For more information on related programming, visit www.bemiscenter.org.