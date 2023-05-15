Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Mental health facility: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution moving forward the new downtown mental health facility, which would house community mental health services at 16th and Jackson streets and connect to the nearby county jail. The vote was delayed from the Board’s April 25 meeting because of concerns about the project’s feasibility as well as protests that the county should investigate alternatives.
- Departmental budgets: The County Board will hear presentations from the sheriff’s office and court administrator on the departments’ requested budgets for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will discuss an agreement to provide solid waste disposal for the city of Bellevue and a $5 million federal grant for affordable housing.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, May 16, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.