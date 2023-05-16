Wonton Jon’s

A soft open date has been set for Wonton Jon’s brick and mortar in Benson. May 20th and 21st from 10am to 8pm, stop by 2740 N 61st street to celebrate, and give Wonton Jon’s a follow on Facebook to gently encourage Jon to add Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese to the menu. In the meantime, you can find WJ’s food truck this week at DMSI at Miracle Hills on Wednesday and Viterra at 14th and Capitol on Thursday.

Big Green Q

The food truck found at Trucks and Taps on 108th and L is for sale. Options exist to purchase the truck outright, or to purchase the truck, brand, social media, recipes, and website. Interested parties should inquire at bgqtruck@gmail.com

Strawberry Festival

Nelson Produce Farm at 23301 Deer Ridge Rd in Valley, NE will be hosting their fifth annual Strawberry Festival June 17th and 18th from 9am to 5pm. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and include visits with resident animals, fresh strawberry picking, a cake walk, and fun activities for the whole family. Tickets are available Here