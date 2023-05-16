As part of a dual opening to usher in the summer exhibits, the Bemis Center presents “Eat Bitterness,” by Jennifer Lynn Datchuk opening May 20, 3-6 p.m.
Datchuk is an artist and educator currently working and living in San Antonio. Trained in ceramics, the artist works primarily with porcelain. Her installations often include other materials and items associated with traditional women’s work, such as textiles and hair. Her practice discusses fragility, beauty, femininity, intersectionality, and identity, “as a woman, a Chinese woman, as an American, as a third culture kid.”.
Opening concurrently is a group exhibit, “Presence in the Pause: Inferiority and its radical immanence.” Both exhibits run through September 17.