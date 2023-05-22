Jeremy Goodding, “Days Gone By,” oil on linen panel. Winner of Gold Medal in “PACE New Masters,” 2022.

Following on its inaugural juried exhibition in 2022, the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs presents a new edition of “PACE New Masters.” The show opens with a reception on May 26 from 6:30-9pm; the Gold Medal award will be presented at 7:30.

The focus of “New Masters,” which will now be an annual program, is on varying forms of realism in art, including portraiture, landscape, figure studies and still life subjects. Professional artists from across the nation were encouraged to apply, though participation is expected to draw mainly from the region. Fifty-two artists were selected for inclusion in this year’s exhibition.

“PACE New Masters” is on view from May 26-September 30 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. 6th St. in Council Bluffs. The gallery is open on Fridays from 6-9pm, Saturdays from 12-4pm and opens an hour ahead of main stage events at this venue. For more information, visit https://www.paceartsiowa.org/exhibits.