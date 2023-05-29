Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

A photo of a woman reading Omaha's favorite alternative newspaper while watching the 2021 Native Omaha Days Parade earned an honorable mention in last year's AAN Awards. Photo by Chris Bowling.

The Omaha Reader is up for five national journalism awards from the Association for Alternative Newsmedia, including recognition for three stories reported and published in collaboration with local, state and national newsrooms.

The Association for Alternative Newsmedia is a national organization made up of more than 100 independent news organizations throughout the country.

The Reader is one of six publications recognized as a finalist for five or more pieces of work published in 2022. Over 30 news organizations are finalists this year.

Read and listen to the finalists’ works below:

Best Collaboration (The BINJ Award)

Multimedia

  • The Reader (Omaha) – “Reader Radio podcast” – Chris Bowling, Isa Luzarraga, Bridget Fogarty

Arts Criticism (Jim Ridley Award)

The winners of the 2023 AAN Journalism Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony, which will take place on July 21, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, during the 2023 TexAAN AAN Convention.

See the complete list of AAN Journalism Awards finalists for 2023 here.

Last year’s AAN awards brought the Reader’s team two second place awards, one third place award and three honorable mentions.

