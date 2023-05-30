The Ming Toy Gallery welcomes artist Amy Haney for an exhibit of her new work, “Don’t Let the Name Deceive You,” opening June 2.
Primarily a printmaker, this new work reconstructs some of her previous concepts, creating fresh imagery by repurposing old plates, piecing, weaving and stitching images together, and exploring imagery through a purely aesthetic lens.
The public is invited to an opening reception for the artist on June 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit runs through June 24. Ming Toy Gallery is located at 6066 Maple Street. Further information and hours are available at mingtoygallery.com.