Amy Haney “Sea Meets Sky” mixed media, photo courtesy of Ming Toy Gallery

The Ming Toy Gallery welcomes artist Amy Haney for an exhibit of her new work, “Don’t Let the Name Deceive You,” opening June 2.

Primarily a printmaker, this new work reconstructs some of her previous concepts, creating fresh imagery by repurposing old plates, piecing, weaving and stitching images together, and exploring imagery through a purely aesthetic lens.

The public is invited to an opening reception for the artist on June 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit runs through June 24. Ming Toy Gallery is located at 6066 Maple Street. Further information and hours are available at mingtoygallery.com.