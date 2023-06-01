Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from 60 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.
The following summer concerts in Omaha through Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike. Some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.
It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!
June
June 1 | Bad Omens
- The Admiral | 2234 S 13th St
- 7 p.m.
- $36-$40
June 1 | Brooks and Dunn
- CHI Health Center
- 7 p.m.
- $25-$165
June 3 | Joe Nichols, Eric Burgett, The Wildwoods, Kali Indiana
- The Admiral | 2234 S 13th St
- 5 p.m.
- $20
June 6 | Tempo of Twlight Outdoor Concert Series: The Churchill Boys
- Lauritzen Gardens
- 6 p.m.
- $15
June 9-11 | 49th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Fest
- Aksarben Village
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Free
June 10 | Punk Rock BBQ
- Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St
- 4 p.m.
- $25-$35
June 10 | Music at Miller Park
- Miller Park Pavilion
- 6:30 p.m.
- Free
June 11 | Three Dog Night
- Holland Performing Arts Center
- 7 p.m.
- $34-$115
June 11 | Punk Rock Matinee
- Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave
- 5 p.m.
- $10-$13
June 13 | Dikembe
- Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave
- 7:30 p.m.
- $13-$18
June 13 | Jackson Browne
- Orpheum
- 7 p.m.
- $59.50-$99.50
June 13 | Counting Crows
- Steelhouse Omaha
- 7:30 p.m.
- $65-$125
June 15 | Summer Nights Concert Series: Owen Justice
- MCL Construction | 14558 Portal Cir
- 6 p.m.
- Free
June 15 | Grandson and K.Flay
- The Admiral
- 7 p.m.
- $29.59-$$35
June 16 | Rival Sons
- The Admiral
- 7 p.m.
- $29.50-$55
June 16 | Flaming Lips
- Steelhouse Omaha
- 8:30 p.m.
- $49.50-$60
June 22 | Intocable
- Orpheum
- 8 p.m.
- $39.50-$99.50
June 29 | Ebba Rose
- ReverbLounge
- 8 p.m.
- $10-$15
June 30 | Memorial Park Concert: Melissa Etheridge and Herman’s Hermits
- Memorial Park| 6005 Underwood Ave
- 6:30 p.m.
- Free
July
July 1 | Dirty Heads
- Liberty First Arena
- 7 p.m.
- $39.50-$55
July 2 | Fleet Foxes
- Steelhouse Omaha
- 8 p.m.
- $45
July 6 | Royal Bliss
- The Waiting Room
- 7:30 p.m.
- $22
July 6 | Jazz On The Green: Larry McCray
- Turner Park
- 7:30 p.m.
- Free
July 8 | Music at Miller Park
- Miller Park Pavilion
- 6:30 p.m.
- Free
July 9 | Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs
- Reverb Lounge
- 7:30 p.m.
- $27-$36
June 10 | Pagan Athletes
- Reverb Lounge
- 9 p.m.
- $10
July 13 | Jazz On The Green: Xperience
- Turner Park
- 7:30 p.m.
- Free
July 14 | Braxton Keith
- Waiting Room
- 7 p.m.
- $13-$15
July 14-15 | Playing With Fire
- Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
- 6:45 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Free
July 15 | Tori Amos
- Orpheum
- 8 p.m.
- $39.25-$75.25
July 18 | Counterparts
- Reverb Lounge
- 7 p.m.
- $15-$28
July 19 | Little Feat
- Orpheum Theater
- 7 p.m.
- $49.50-$69.50
July 20 | Jazz On The Green: Ron Artis II
- Turner Park
- Noon
- Free
July 20 | Rory Scovel
- The Waiting Room
- 7 p.m.
- $35
July 21 | The Frights
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $22-$25
July 25 | Julia Jacklin
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $24+
July 26| Youth Lagoon
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $22+
July 27 | Jazz On The Green: Bobby Watson
- Turner Park
- 7:30 p.m.
- Free
July 28 | Diana Krall
- Holland Center
- 8 p.m.
- $59-$209
July 28-29 | Maha Festival
- Aksarben Village
- 4 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday
- $50-$100+
July 29 | When We Were Emo
- Reverb Lounge
- 7 p.m.
- $15-$20
July 29 | Boz Scaggs
- Orphuem Theater
- 7:30 p.m.
- $44.50
July 30 | Andy Grammer
- The Admiral
- 7 p.m.
- $35-$40
August
August 3 | The Regrettes
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $25-$30
August 3 | Jazz On The Green: Chad Stoner Band
- Turner Park
- 7:30 p.m.
- Free
August 5 | Kansas
- Orpheum Theater
- 7:30 p.m.
- $44-$79
August 6 | Orville Peck
- The Admiral
- 8 p.m.
- $35-$40
August 9 | Steve Earle
- The Admiral
- 7:30 p.m.
- $39.50-$49.50
August 10 | Amon Amarth
- The Admiral
- 7 p.m.
- $32-$37
August 10 | Jazz On The Green: Ana Popovic
- Turner Park
- 7:30 p.m.
- Free
August 11 | Croce Plays Croce
- The Admiral
- 7:30 p.m.
- $59-$79
August 11-12 | Outlandia Festival
- Falconwood Park
- 8 a.m.
- $89-$169
August 12 | Music at Miller Park
- Miller Park Pavilion
- 6:30 p.m.
- Free
August 13 | White Reaper
- The Waiting Room
- 8 p.m.
- $19.50-$$25
August 15 | Daryl Hall
- Orpheum Theater
- 7:30 p.m.
- $39.50+
August 25 | Angelmaker
- The Waiting Room
- 7 p.m.
- $18-$20
August 29 | Cannons
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $25-$30
August 30 | James Bay
- Slowdown
- 8 p.m.
- $35