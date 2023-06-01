Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from 60 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.

The following summer concerts in Omaha through Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike. Some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.

It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!

June

June 1 | Bad Omens

The Admiral | 2234 S 13th St

7 p.m.

$36-$40

June 1 | Brooks and Dunn

CHI Health Center

7 p.m.

$25-$165

June 3 | Joe Nichols, Eric Burgett, The Wildwoods, Kali Indiana

The Admiral | 2234 S 13th St

5 p.m.

$20

June 6 | Tempo of Twlight Outdoor Concert Series: The Churchill Boys

Lauritzen Gardens

6 p.m.

$15

Two free concerts, tons of arts, crafts, and food vendors, and good vibes await you and your buds at this wicked outdoor fest. Found on event page

June 9-11 | 49th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Fest

Aksarben Village

Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

June 10 | Punk Rock BBQ

Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St

4 p.m.

$25-$35

June 10 | Music at Miller Park

Miller Park Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Free

June 11 | Three Dog Night

Holland Performing Arts Center

7 p.m.

$34-$115

June 11 | Punk Rock Matinee

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave

5 p.m.

$10-$13

Dikembe is a high-octane midwest emo band from Gainesville, Florida. Found on Facebook event page

June 13 | Dikembe

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave

7:30 p.m.

$13-$18

June 13 | Jackson Browne

Orpheum

7 p.m.

$59.50-$99.50

June 13 | Counting Crows

Steelhouse Omaha

7:30 p.m.

$65-$125

June 15 | Summer Nights Concert Series: Owen Justice

MCL Construction | 14558 Portal Cir

6 p.m.

Free

June 15 | Grandson and K.Flay

The Admiral

7 p.m.

$29.59-$$35

June 16 | Rival Sons

The Admiral

7 p.m.

$29.50-$55

June 16 | Flaming Lips

Steelhouse Omaha

8:30 p.m.

$49.50-$60

Intocable showcases Tejano/Norteno musical perfection! Found on Facebook event page

June 22 | Intocable

Orpheum

8 p.m.

$39.50-$99.50

June 29 | Ebba Rose

ReverbLounge

8 p.m.

$10-$15

June 30 | Memorial Park Concert: Melissa Etheridge and Herman’s Hermits

Memorial Park| 6005 Underwood Ave

6:30 p.m.

Free

July

July 1 | Dirty Heads

Liberty First Arena

7 p.m.



$39.50-$55

Fleet Foxes are known for their lush harmonies and haunting indie feel. Found on event page

July 2 | Fleet Foxes

Steelhouse Omaha

8 p.m.

$45

July 6 | Royal Bliss

The Waiting Room

7:30 p.m.

$22

July 6 | Jazz On The Green: Larry McCray

Turner Park

7:30 p.m.

Free

July 8 | Music at Miller Park

Miller Park Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Free

July 9 | Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs

Reverb Lounge

7:30 p.m.

$27-$36

June 10 | Pagan Athletes

Reverb Lounge

9 p.m.

$10

July 13 | Jazz On The Green: Xperience

Turner Park

7:30 p.m.

Free

July 14 | Braxton Keith

Waiting Room

7 p.m.

$13-$15

July 14-15 | Playing With Fire

Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St

6:45 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

Free

July 15 | Tori Amos

Orpheum

8 p.m.

$39.25-$75.25

July 18 | Counterparts

Reverb Lounge

7 p.m.

$15-$28

July 19 | Little Feat

Orpheum Theater

7 p.m.

$49.50-$69.50

The outdoor Jazz on the Green series is just the right kind of chill that you want in your summer. Found on Facebook event page

July 20 | Jazz On The Green: Ron Artis II

Turner Park

Noon

Free

July 20 | Rory Scovel

The Waiting Room

7 p.m.

$35

July 21 | The Frights

Slowdown

8 p.m.

$22-$25

July 25 | Julia Jacklin

Slowdown

8 p.m.

$24+

July 26| Youth Lagoon

Slowdown

8 p.m.

$22+

July 27 | Jazz On The Green: Bobby Watson

Turner Park

7:30 p.m.

Free

July 28 | Diana Krall

Holland Center

8 p.m.

$59-$209

Turnstile, Big Thief, Alvvays, and a ton of rad local bands will rip up the two-day outdoor festival that draws thousands to the Omaha park each year. Found on Facebook page

July 28-29 | Maha Festival

Aksarben Village

4 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday

$50-$100+

July 29 | When We Were Emo

Reverb Lounge

7 p.m.

$15-$20

July 29 | Boz Scaggs

Orphuem Theater

7:30 p.m.

$44.50

July 30 | Andy Grammer

The Admiral

7 p.m.

$35-$40

August

August 3 | The Regrettes

Slowdown

8 p.m.

$25-$30

August 3 | Jazz On The Green: Chad Stoner Band

Turner Park

7:30 p.m.

Free

August 5 | Kansas

Orpheum Theater

7:30 p.m.

$44-$79

August 6 | Orville Peck

The Admiral

8 p.m.

$35-$40

August 9 | Steve Earle

The Admiral

7:30 p.m.

$39.50-$49.50

August 10 | Amon Amarth

The Admiral

7 p.m.

$32-$37

August 10 | Jazz On The Green: Ana Popovic

Turner Park

7:30 p.m.

Free

A.J. Croce is the son of the legendary folk artist Jim Croce, known for songs like “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “I Got A Name,” and many more. Found on Facebook event page

August 11 | Croce Plays Croce

The Admiral

7:30 p.m.

$59-$79

August 11-12 | Outlandia Festival

Falconwood Park

8 a.m.

$89-$169

August 12 | Music at Miller Park

Miller Park Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Free

August 13 | White Reaper

The Waiting Room

8 p.m.

$19.50-$$25

August 15 | Daryl Hall

Orpheum Theater

7:30 p.m.

$39.50+

August 25 | Angelmaker

The Waiting Room

7 p.m.

$18-$20

August 29 | Cannons

Slowdown

8 p.m.

$25-$30

August 30 | James Bay