Another season of live summer music is here, and Omaha is ready to party. This year, choose from 60 top-notch shows – with more added to the concert calendar daily.

The following summer concerts in Omaha through Labor Day include mainstay events and under-the-radar shindigs alike. Some are free, while others directly support the local venues and artists.

It all adds up to a new soundtrack and unforgettable summer. Stay hydrated out here!

June

June 1 | Bad Omens

June 1 | Brooks and Dunn

  • CHI Health Center
  • 7 p.m.
  • $25-$165

June 3 | Joe Nichols, Eric Burgett, The Wildwoods, Kali Indiana

June 6 | Tempo of Twlight Outdoor Concert Series: The Churchill Boys

  • Lauritzen Gardens
  • 6 p.m.
  • $15
Two free concerts, tons of arts, crafts, and food vendors, and good vibes await you and your buds at this wicked outdoor fest. Found on event page

June 9-11 | 49th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Fest

  • Aksarben Village
  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.| Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Free

June 10 | Punk Rock BBQ

June 10 | Music at Miller Park

  • Miller Park Pavilion
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Free

June 11 | Three Dog Night

  • Holland Performing Arts Center
  • 7 p.m.
  • $34-$115

June 11 | Punk Rock Matinee

Dikembe is a high-octane midwest emo band from Gainesville, Florida. Found on Facebook event page

June 13 | Dikembe

June 13 | Jackson Browne

  • Orpheum
  • 7 p.m.
  • $59.50-$99.50

June 13 | Counting Crows

  • Steelhouse Omaha
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $65-$125

June 15 | Summer Nights Concert Series: Owen Justice

June 15 | Grandson and K.Flay

  • The Admiral
  • 7 p.m.
  • $29.59-$$35

June 16 | Rival Sons

  • The Admiral
  • 7 p.m.
  • $29.50-$55

June 16 | Flaming Lips

  • Steelhouse Omaha
  • 8:30 p.m.
  • $49.50-$60
Intocable showcases Tejano/Norteno musical perfection! Found on Facebook event page

June 22 | Intocable

  • Orpheum
  • 8 p.m.
  • $39.50-$99.50

June 29 | Ebba Rose

  • ReverbLounge
  • 8 p.m.
  • $10-$15

June 30 | Memorial Park Concert: Melissa Etheridge and Herman’s Hermits

July

July 1 | Dirty Heads

  • Liberty First Arena
  • 7 p.m.
  • $39.50-$55
Fleet Foxes are known for their lush harmonies and haunting indie feel. Found on event page

July 2 | Fleet Foxes

  • Steelhouse Omaha
  • 8 p.m.
  • $45

July 6 | Royal Bliss

  • The Waiting Room
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $22

July 6 | Jazz On The Green: Larry McCray

  • Turner Park
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Free

July 8 | Music at Miller Park

  • Miller Park Pavilion
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Free

July 9 | Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs

  • Reverb Lounge
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $27-$36

June 10 | Pagan Athletes

  • Reverb Lounge
  • 9 p.m.
  • $10

July 13 | Jazz On The Green: Xperience

  • Turner Park
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Free

July 14 | Braxton Keith

  • Waiting Room
  • 7 p.m.
  • $13-$15

July 14-15 | Playing With Fire

  • Turner Park| 3110 Farnam St
  • 6:45 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday
  • Free

July 15 | Tori Amos

  • Orpheum
  • 8 p.m.
  • $39.25-$75.25

July 18 | Counterparts

  • Reverb Lounge
  • 7 p.m.
  • $15-$28

July 19 | Little Feat

  • Orpheum Theater
  • 7 p.m.
  • $49.50-$69.50
The outdoor Jazz on the Green series is just the right kind of chill that you want in your summer. Found on Facebook event page

July 20 | Jazz On The Green: Ron Artis II

  • Turner Park
  • Noon
  • Free

July 20 | Rory Scovel

  • The Waiting Room
  • 7 p.m.
  • $35

July 21 | The Frights

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $22-$25

July 25 | Julia Jacklin

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $24+

July 26| Youth Lagoon

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $22+

July 27 | Jazz On The Green: Bobby Watson

  • Turner Park
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Free

July 28 | Diana Krall

  • Holland Center
  • 8 p.m.
  • $59-$209
Turnstile, Big Thief, Alvvays, and a ton of rad local bands will rip up the two-day outdoor festival that draws thousands to the Omaha park each year. Found on Facebook page

July 28-29 | Maha Festival

  • Aksarben Village
  • 4 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday
  • $50-$100+

July 29 | When We Were Emo

  • Reverb Lounge
  • 7 p.m.
  • $15-$20

July 29 | Boz Scaggs

  • Orphuem Theater
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $44.50

July 30 | Andy Grammer

  • The Admiral
  • 7 p.m.
  • $35-$40

August

August 3 | The Regrettes

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $25-$30

August 3 | Jazz On The Green: Chad Stoner Band

  • Turner Park
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Free

August 5 | Kansas

  • Orpheum Theater
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $44-$79

August 6 | Orville Peck

  • The Admiral
  • 8 p.m.
  • $35-$40

August 9 | Steve Earle

  • The Admiral
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $39.50-$49.50

August 10 | Amon Amarth

  • The Admiral
  • 7 p.m.
  • $32-$37

August 10 | Jazz On The Green: Ana Popovic

  • Turner Park
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Free
A.J. Croce is the son of the legendary folk artist Jim Croce, known for songs like “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “I Got A Name,” and many more. Found on Facebook event page

August 11 | Croce Plays Croce

  • The Admiral
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $59-$79

August 11-12 | Outlandia Festival

  • Falconwood Park
  • 8 a.m.
  • $89-$169

August 12 | Music at Miller Park

  • Miller Park Pavilion
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Free

August 13 | White Reaper

  • The Waiting Room
  • 8 p.m.
  • $19.50-$$25

August 15 | Daryl Hall

  • Orpheum Theater
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • $39.50+

August 25 | Angelmaker

  • The Waiting Room
  • 7 p.m.
  • $18-$20

August 29 | Cannons

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $25-$30

August 30 | James Bay

  • Slowdown
  • 8 p.m.
  • $35

