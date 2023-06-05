49th Omaha Summer Arts Festival

June 9-11

Aksarben Village

Free to attend

Don’t miss the 49th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival at Aksarben Village.

The outdoor event features 135 of Omaha’s most dedicated artists, including 100 visual creators, 30 bands across several stages, and several food vendors.

Other features include crafts, mural cubes, and vibrant chalk art displays, as well as an extensive children’s fair and young artist exhibition.

You can check out the Omaha Summer Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

— Matt Casas