Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

Downtown Street Study: The Omaha City Council will vote Tuesday to study downtown streets and identify which should be reconfigured from one-way to two-way. The study is estimated to cost $500,000. The city will pay $100,000, or 20% of that, and the remainder will be paid by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The Omaha City Council will vote Tuesday to study downtown streets and identify which should be reconfigured from one-way to two-way. The study is estimated to cost $500,000. The city will pay $100,000, or 20% of that, and the remainder will be paid by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. New Council VP: The City Council will elect a new council vice president. Councilmember Vinny Palermo, who is in federal custody until his trial for fraud and corruption charges, was stripped of the title last month.

The City Council will elect a new council vice president. Councilmember Vinny Palermo, who is in federal custody until his trial for fraud and corruption charges, was stripped of the title last month. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote to extend its contract with Deloitte, a national company offering professional services that the county’s hired to oversee its COVID-relief spending. The County Board will also discuss the state’s legislative session, which came to a close last week.

See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, June 6, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.