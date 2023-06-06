Alex Jacobsen and Matthew Strasburger, “Untitled,” 2023, archival inkjet print

“<pr0xy-fl3$h>”, now open at Vinton Street’s Generator Space, provides a multilayered visual, sensory and interactive experience imagining a future where “bodies are liberated from the interdependencies of their discrete parts.” A closing reception for the show takes place on June 9 from 6-8pm.

The exhibition is organized by Omaha composer and artist Alex Jacobsen and features a collaborative installation by Aspen Monet Laboy and Matthew Strasburger, accompanied by Jacobsen’s sound design and sculpture by Margo Johnson. The space is activated by video projections of bodily rhythms and movements, strategically placed mirrors, kinetic humanoid plants, hyperreal vocal recordings and several interactive components.

Please note that the exhibition includes flashing lights and images that may cause discomfort or seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

“<pr0xy-fl3$h>”, is open at Generator Space, 1804 Vinton Street, and runs through June 16 with a closing reception on June 9 from 6-8pm. It is open by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5pm.