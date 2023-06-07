Milton Wolsky “Nude Study (with corrections by Hans Hofmann)” 1954, oil on canvas, 22″ x 18″, photo courtesy of Gallery 1516

Make plans to attend the opening reception on Friday, June 9, for “Milton Wolsky: A Midcentury Nebraska Artist” at Gallery 1516.

As part of their continuing mission to feature Nebraska artists, the gallery will select several of Wolsky’s works from their permanent collection in celebration of the exceptional career of this professional illustrator and fine artist. The retrospective show will give insight into Wolsky’s evolving and genre-spanning talents.

This exhibit runs through August 13. The opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 9. Gallery 1516 is located at 1516 Leavenworth Street. Further information is available at gallery1516.org.