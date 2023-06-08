Saturday June 10​

3 – 7 p.m.

North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA)

The House of Afros, Capes and Curls is throwing its second annual Juneteenth SteamPunk Tea Party. This event celebrates Black excellence and the vibrant history and success of Black Victorian-era inventors, entrepreneurs, and activists.

Activities include Steampunk cosplay, delicious bites, hot and iced teas, professional portraits with original backdrops designed by Black artists, a board game parlor, a fandom-themed murder mystery, a treasure hunt, and plenty of fun.

This is a safe space to explore your love of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and Afrofuturism and the artistic, literary, and historic merits of geek culture. Steampunk attire is encouraged.

The event runs from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.