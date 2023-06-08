The House of Afros, Capes and Curls is throwing its second annual Juneteenth SteamPunk Tea Party. This event celebrates Black excellence and the vibrant history and success of Black Victorian-era inventors, entrepreneurs, and activists.

Activities include Steampunk cosplay, delicious bites, hot and iced teas, professional portraits with original backdrops designed by Black artists, a board game parlor, a fandom-themed murder mystery, a treasure hunt, and plenty of fun.

This is a safe space to explore your love of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and Afrofuturism and the artistic, literary, and historic merits of geek culture. Steampunk attire is encouraged.

The event runs from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

