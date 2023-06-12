Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

Central Park Plaza: The Omaha City Council will vote Tuesday to rescind the tax increment financing plan for Central Park Plaza at 222 South 15th Street. The $18 million plan, approved by the City Council last year, proposed renovating the two existing towers and constructing an additional structure to connect them, but the redevelopment never materialized.

Corrections update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hear a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers Tuesday.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hear a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers Tuesday. Highway Improvement Plan: The County Board will also discuss the One-and-Six Year Highway Improvement Plan, which outlines proposed road improvements across the county.

See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, June 13, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.