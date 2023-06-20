BOB

An updated list of local Black Owned Businesses has been updated and shared in celebration of yesterday’s Juneteenth recognition. Many thanks to Lex Jonae, Imani Murray, and Omaha Food Lovers for creating and maintaining this list!

Papillion Taco Guy

Scott Nedved, better known locally as Papillion Taco Guy, will be a nomad no more. While his cheeky signs have been a welcome sight at events and celebrations around the city, it will soon have a home in downtown Papillion. Taco Guy will be opening his brick and mortar in the former location of Rocket Roofing at 103 North Washington on July 6th.

Coffee Alley–Callejon del Cafe

June 24th from 12-3pm will mark the long awaited grand opening of Coffee Alley-Callejon del Cafe. The Ralston shop at 7310 Harrison will offer live music, games, and sweet treats and eats to welcome their new customers.