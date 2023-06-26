Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- DCYC: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss the Douglas County Youth Center (DCYC) Tuesday. The County Board will consider a resolution to keep the current detention facility open until the population is reduced to the new Youth and Family Support Center’s operational capacity — 54 youth — for six consecutive months. Also, the Education Rights Council will present its study and recommendations of education at DCYC.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will consider three tax increment financing projects Tuesday: a $6.5 million loan for a new four story apartment building at 7101 Mercy Road, a $4.1 million loan for two new apartment buildings at Marcy and 31st Streets, and $322,000 to renovate a building at 2816 Ames Avenue for a medical clinic.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, June 27, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.