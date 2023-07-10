“Luck on Every Finger” by artist Andrew Johnson from his collection of works on paper.

A decade after his exhibit, “Stochastic.” Andrew Johnson returns to the Union for Contemporary Art with “Sanctuary” which opens July 13 from 6-8 p.m. and continues through September 2. “Sanctuary” – a collection of new works on paper – explores form, composition, and color.

The show statement says the work acts as a counterweight to the trials of modern daily life, neither premeditated nor post rationalized. They are about everything and nothing.

Johnson is an artist and engineer born and raised in Nebraska. Johnson’s work integrates art, mathematics, and science and strives to reduce their superficial boundaries. He is a self-taught artist and works with a variety of media.

‘Sanctuary’ opens July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Union for Contemporary Art and continues through September 2. For details and gallery hours, go to https://www.u-ca.org.