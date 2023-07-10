Sheree Le’Shawn, “Handsomely Beautiful,” 2017, archival inkjet print

“Body Defiance,” a collaborative exhibition organized by Ang Bennett and Sheree Le’Shawn focused on “tracing the daily ritual of enacting gender,” opens at Generator Space on Vinton Second Friday, July 14, from 6-9pm.

The two artists, who identify as Black, transgender, non-binary, AFAB people, use digital photographic and video media to explore personal and universal threads in the emergence and power of gender determination. Both based in Omaha, Bennett is an artist, curator, community activist, and host of ohMahART!, a podcast giving voice to local artists and makers; emerging mixed media artist Le’Shawn often combines her photography with embroidery and painting to address such themes as intimacy, vulnerability and resilience.

“Body Defiance” opens at Generator Space, 1804 Vinton Street, on July 14 with an opening reception from 6-9pm; the show runs through August 18. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays, 1-5pm by appointment by contacting peter@amplifyarts.org or connecting on eventbrite.com.