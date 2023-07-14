Derrick Burbul, “Grain Bins, Iowa (Euclid vs. Plotinus)” (triptych), August 2019, toned silver gelatin prints, framed in hackberry and walnut, 21 x 16 in.

The restless eye of UNK professor Derrick Burbul will be featured in the photographic exhibition “Wanderings: A Walk in the Woods,” opening at the Fred Simon Gallery with an opening reception on July 19 from 5-7pm.

Burbul’s primary fascination is with the intersections of nature, humans and human nature, rivaled only by his experimentalism with photographic processes old and new. As a way of reframing intersections of experience, Burbul often presents his works as collages, montages and assemblages, intentionally disrupting traditional compositional flow in favor of a fragmentation that encourages connections beyond those of specific time and place.

“Wanderings: A Walk in the Woods,” photography by Derrick Burbul, opens at the Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam Street, with an opening reception on July 19 from 5-7pm; the show runs through September 14. The building is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm and appointments may be booked through https://fred-simon-gallery.mailchimpsites.com/book-online.