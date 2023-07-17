Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Corrections update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday for a monthly update from the corrections department.
- Extremely blighted designation: The Omaha City Council will consider a resolution to designate a portion of North Omaha between 60th and 72nd streets as extremely blighted. The designation allows projects in the area to apply for a 20-year tax increment financing term, rather than the standard 15-year term.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, July 18, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.