PapaRoti

The Roti restaurant at 723 N 114th announced its impending closure last week. Final dates are not yet set, but management has suggested that some time next month, the establishment will be permanently closed. This gives you just a few weeks to stop in and enjoy the sweet treats, delectable drinks, and savory eats you’re going to miss.

PapaRoti is open Monday 11am-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-9pm. Establishment closes daily 2-5pm.

On the Border

The Papillion location of On the Border is officially up and running. On the Border Papillion enjoyed a successful opening week, and is ready to become your favorite Tex Mex destination. Located at 8810 S 71st Plaza, guests are loving the 4-7pm happy hour, the fast and friendly service, and not having to drive to Des Moines to get their On the Border fix. Open Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-11pm.

Faerie Ball

Stock image

The Council of Relatable Nerds is preparing for the Annual Faerie Ball, coming up on December 30th. Tickets go on sale August 1st, and spots are limited. High Fae tickets include a food ticket and 2 drink tickets, and additional food will be available for purchase. And while it’s never a good idea to accept food from fae, in this case, the vendors are human and there will be no loop-holes keeping you trapped in the fae world indefinitely. Really. You can leave at any time.

This year’s theme is Skyfall, and dress code is strictly enforced. That means no weapons unless they’re peace-bound. No public nudity, and wings must fit through double-doors. Tickets information is available Here

