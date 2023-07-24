Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

City Budget Presentation: Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will present the recommended 2024 city budget and the 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Civic Corner: The City Council will consider a preliminary plat for Civic Corner, a proposed mixed-use development at the former Civic Auditorium site at 19th and Capitol streets.

No County Board this week.

