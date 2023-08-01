Mootz

Today marks the grand opening of Mootz in Countryside Village. Originally started as a filler concept while the owners did the Covid-Shuffle, Mootz quickly earned a name for itself among the area’s pizza-elite, and is finally settling into their brick-and-mortar.

Heirloom Fine Foods

No matter what’s on the menu at Heirloom Fine Foods, unique touches and exquisite detail are always the main course

Millwork Commons can’t stop growing. The up and coming area will soon be home to Heirloom Fine Food Market and Cafe. Owners Shelley Elson Roza and Tony Roza have been hosting locally sourced fine dining experiences through their catering and special event spaces, and are ready to settle into the quickly expanding Commons by early winter. Heirloom joins Coneflower Creamery, Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop, Dolomiti Pizza, Kros Strain Brewing, and Archetype Coffee among Millwork’s newest vendors. Welcome to the neighborhood, Roza family!

Stirnella

In an announcement on Facebook this morning, Stirnella in Blackstone has chosen a date of final service. The bistro and gastro pub at 3814 Farnam has offered fine dining experiences since 2016, but have found it difficult to remain profitable over the challenges of the last few years. The date of final service will arrive at the end of this month, so be sure to enjoy the fastidious attention to detail and impeccable atmosphere before it’s too late.

Summer Sno

Summer Sno in La Vista has announced that this will be their final summer in the sun. The shaved ice stand will continue to serve until August 13th at 306 South Adams street.

La Paz

La Paz Papillion at 230 West Lincoln street has closed. Owners stated staffing issues were the cause of the close, and the final day of service was July 29th.