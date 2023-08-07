Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

See the full Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 8, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 6:30 p.m.

Leave a comment