Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Budget Hearing: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing for the recommended 2024 city budget and 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The various city departments will also hold brief meetings on their individual budgets starting at 1 p.m. Check out the Omaha Documenters’ latest newsletter to learn more about the budget hearing.
- Youth Center Move: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to keep the current youth detention center open until the population is reduced, and delay the move to the new, smaller facility.
See the full Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 8, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 6:30 p.m.