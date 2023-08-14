Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

Forever North: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a $9.5 million tax increment financing plan for a four-story mixed-use building and 99-unit multifamily apartment building at 2505 North 24th Street.

The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a $9.5 million tax increment financing plan for a four-story mixed-use building and 99-unit multifamily apartment building at 2505 North 24th Street. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will not meet Tuesday, however, the child and youth services committee will meet to discuss data on juvenile justice. The human resources committee will also meet.

See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 15, and tune in to the Omaha City Council at 2:00 p.m.