Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Youth Center transition: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday to rescind measures previously approved to reduce the population at the Douglas County Youth Center in preparation for a move to a new, smaller facility. The resolution states that it will allow the County Board to consider other strategic options to prepare for the move, which was delayed earlier this month.
- Mental health treatment unit: The County Board will receive a presentation on the architectural study for the proposed addition to the county jail of a mental health treatment unit.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will also meet Tuesday to consider a $2.1 million tax increment financing plan for Boho Flats, a proposed five-story mixed-use building with retail space and 59 apartment units.
County Board at 9 a.m. and to the City Council at 2:00 p.m.