La Festa

This is the weekend to celebrate the sights and sounds, and to savor the flavor of Omaha’s annual Italian Festival. Head to Il Palazzo this Friday through Sunday at 5110 N 132nd street. The event benefits the American Italian Heritage Society, and tickets are $7 at the door. Food Pavillions will feature pastas, sausage and peppers, Chicken Sicilian, meatball sandwiches, salads, pizza, shrimp and calamari, an Italian deli, gelati, cannoli, biscotti, and more. Live music and dancing will take place every night, and cooking demonstrations, balloon animals, and face painting keep your whole family entertained all day long. Learn more at La Festa on Facebook

New in Town

Swing by 6305 Ames Ave to try Omaha’s new Asian Menu Restaurant and Buffet. Open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm for dine in, carryout, and delivery, Asian Menu offers all of your favorite eats and treats in one place. Enjoy traditional dishes from China, Thailand, India, and Nepal under one roof. Or your roof, whichever you prefer.

Reagan’s

Reagan’s Lobster Roll Shop at Inner Rail has announced the end of their tenure in the Aksarben Village food hall. The final day of operations will be September 4th, but until then you can still enjoy all of the indulgent delights Reagan’s is known for.