“Biennial’s” Best in Show 2021 winner: Merrill Peterson, “South Window,” oil on canvas, 36″ x 60″

Keeping with tradition, Gallery 1516 opens its next edtion of the “Nebraska Biennial” Friday, September 8, 6-9 p.m. Artists affiliated with the state will be represented by works in nearly every art form, with juror’s awards given to those works deemed most excellent in their medium: painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics/pottery, sculpture, digital art, multimedia/other, student and visitor favorite, a $1000 prize in each.

Gallery 1516 reintroduced and developed the Nebraska Biennial exhibition in 2017. A juried exhibition held every two years, the last show featured over 100 artists, including Best in Show 2021 winner, Merrill Peterson, and his “South Window,” oil on canvas, seen here.

The “Nebraska Biennial” opens to the public Friday, Sept. 8 6-9 p.m., with a members opening Sept. 7. For more details and gallery hours, go to https://www.gallery1516.org/opening-2