Patrick Carroll, “Mother System,” mixed media textile, photo by artist.

Baader-Meinhof Gallery is California bound as it features the work of Los Angeles artist Patrick Carroll in his solo exhibit, “Personae,” opening Sept. 8. His show will appeal to the literati and “knitterati” alike, featuring text-based handknit textiles that are stretched and framed.

With titles such as “Julius,” “Affinities“ (Transcription), “Machine” (Liberation from Drudgery), “Bridget Riley Scriptorium” (Mother System) and “Bona Nochi” (Polari University), his “picture-poem-paintings” play with “what it means to be permanently under tension,” according to Carroll’s artist statement. Carroll’s exhibit continues till Oct. 22. For details and gallery hours, go to https://www.baader-meinhof.org.