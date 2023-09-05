Sand Point

A new spot is preparing for a grand opening at 655 N 114th and Dodge. Sand Point New England Fare is brought to you by the minds who gave you Three Kids Lobster, and is planning a Fall opening. Expect ahi burgers, chowders, succulent seafood on a half shell, and other ubiquitous New England favorites. Monday through Thursday 11am- 9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm.

Monster Dog

Bellevue’s newest glizzery is almost ready to go Dog-wild. Monster Dog is finalizing details before parking their truck in the Bellevue area. For a sneak peek at what Monster Dog is serving up, swing by this weekend’s Saturday Farmer’s Market for a glizzy on the go.

Papillion Buffet

Buffet 402 is on its way to Settler’s Creek. The new Chinese eatery just off 72nd and Cornhusker will serve your standard large-batch Chinese fusion favorites. While little exists in terms of a digital footprint for the establishment, construction has been well under way and opening date announcements are expected soon.