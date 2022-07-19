Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Grazia Caniglia created the festival after immigrating from Sicily and living in Omaha for 25 years because she wanted to pay homage to St. Lucy. Found on Facebook page
  • Santa Lucia Italian Festival
  • July 21-24
  • 5 p.m. starts on Thurs. and Fri, noon start on Sat., and 2 p.m. start on Sun. | Free
  • Little Italy: 10th and William

This summer, the four-day Santa Lucia Italian Festival makes its 98th return to Little Italy.

Grazia Caniglia – a Sicilian immigrant mother of six – founded the festival in 1925 based on the Sicilian town Carlentini’s Santa Lucia festival, now 400 years old.

In 2022, guests can expect the ceremonies, music, and tournaments that make this an essential/enduring festival to the Omaha Italian community for almost 100 years.

It runs from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 2-9 p.m. on Sunday.

— Matt Casas

