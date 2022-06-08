The BFF Crew is ready to party for its 10th anniversary. Photo courtesy SM Photos and BFFOmaha.

To commemorate their tenth anniversary, two exhibits will highlight both BFF’s history and the varied talents of their highly creative staff. The “BFF History Museum” will feature a look at their evolution, through a collection of artifacts, imagery, and curios that shed light onto the first 10 years of the organization.

The sister exhibit, “Ram Jam”, will be a group endeavor, featuring interdisciplinary works and performances by the talented people that keep the non-profit running. It will feature work from over three dozen BFF crew and board members.

The exhibits will be curated by Alex Jochim and Joe Addison. “We’re taking a look back at BFFs historic beginnings, as well as highlighting the artistry of the organization’s staff, board, and volunteers – 97% of whom are artists,” said BFF Executive Director Jochim.

The opening reception for both exhibits is Friday, June 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is part of the scheduled BFF Omaha’s First Friday Art Walk. For more information regarding appointments and Petshop hours, contact alex@bffomaha.com