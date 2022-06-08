To commemorate their tenth anniversary, two exhibits will highlight both BFF’s history and the varied talents of their highly creative staff. The “BFF History Museum” will feature a look at their evolution, through a collection of artifacts, imagery, and curios that shed light onto the first 10 years of the organization.
The sister exhibit, “Ram Jam”, will be a group endeavor, featuring interdisciplinary works and performances by the talented people that keep the non-profit running. It will feature work from over three dozen BFF crew and board members.
The exhibits will be curated by Alex Jochim and Joe Addison. “We’re taking a look back at BFFs historic beginnings, as well as highlighting the artistry of the organization’s staff, board, and volunteers – 97% of whom are artists,” said BFF Executive Director Jochim.
The opening reception for both exhibits is Friday, June 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is part of the scheduled BFF Omaha’s First Friday Art Walk. For more information regarding appointments and Petshop hours, contact alex@bffomaha.com