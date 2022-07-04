Daniel Castaneda, The Raven, 2021, Taxidermy raven on engraved acrylic panel with wood frame.

The Michael Phipps Gallery of the W. Dale Clark Library will bow out gracefully and purposefully this July with its final exhibit as the main branch awaits its demo and new digs once the dust finally settles. To commemorate this event four artists will “Bear Witness” to the MPG’s considerable effort to help bring art and community together in the Metro.

Ally Karsyn, Daniel Castaneda, Jacqueline Washington and Jair Rodriguez combine in multi-disciplinary exhibition that offers work with themes that are personal, social and often political as they advocate for change, growth and identity in an urban and multicultural environment. “Bear Witness” opens July 8 with a reception at 4 p.m. and closes August 31.

Jacqueline Washington, Heard, 2020, alcohol markers on paper.

Daniel Castaneda, aka Sedra D’, connects motion and memory, culture and knowledge in his work, standing on firm roots and Indigenous heritage. Jacqueline Washington took inspiration from a historic moment to call for justice and change. Jair Rodriguez paints for the power of story to connect across generations, reflecting community experiences in community spaces. Ally Karsyn brings a transformative, interactive project inviting viewers to plant a hope for future growth and aspiration.

Together, these artists combine into a perfect send-off for a community art space. Hopefully, the MPG will rise again in its new space as it continues its tradition of exhibiting especially emerging and independent artists committed to the urban art scene.

Daniel Castaneda, The Raven, 2021, Taxidermy raven on engraved acrylic panel with wood frame.

“Bear Witness,” the final exhibit at the W. Dale Clark Library at its current address downtown will be open from July 8 – August 31, with a reception at 4 p.m. this Friday.