The next Amplify Arts Generator Grant exhibit, “Fortuna: Desde Afuera (From the Outside),” is a collaboration with the Fortuna project, an artist-run space and workshop and residency program that connects artists and art communities in Omaha, NE and Mexico City through reciprocity and exchange.
‘Desde Afuera,’ curated by Fortuna, brings together the work of six artists from both Mexico City and Omaha; to examine the limits of mobility, access, and exchange under the imperial condition, and question the visible and invisible boundaries imposed by the colonial nation-state. The exhibit was organized in direct response to nationalist policies and agendas that obstruct and obfuscate open borders of exchange.
An opening reception is planned for Friday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Viewings are by appointment and limited to groups of 10 or less. Amplify Arts requests you register through Eventbrite, or email peter@amplifyarts.org to schedule a time to visit outside of regular gallery appointment hours.
