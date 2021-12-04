Sheila Talbitzer, Cotton embroidery on printed cotton, 2021

Metropolitan Community College’s Gallery of Art and Design presents recent works from Sheila Talbitzer’s “Lidwina” series. Consisting of a mixture of photography and fiber art, Talbitzer documents her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis with black and white optical patterning and floral motifs.

Large quits embellished with scans of the artist’s own brain are decorated with embroidery. This process refers to the repetitive and domestic nature of sewing is an act of meditation and comfort for Talbitzer. Further, her photography captures the often-overlooked domestic sphere. Her photographs display dishware, jars, cutlery, mirrors, sewing tools and the human body existing at home.

Sheila Talbitzer opens December 8, from 6-8:30 with a lecture and reception and runs through Jan. 18, 2022 at Metropolitan Community College’s Gallery of Art and Design located on 829 N. 204th St., Elkhorn, NE 68022. For more information as well as gallery hours, visit https://www.mccneb.edu/gallery.