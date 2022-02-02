Allison Janae Hamilton, “Three girls in sabal palm forest III,” 2019, archival pigment print, 24 x 36 in. Courtesy the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen. ©Allison Janae Hamilton

Procrastination is not an option for fans of Joslyn’s Riley CAP Gallery, which closes out its season for the next two years with a mini mid-career survey of multi-media artist Allison Janae Hamilton (Feb. 5-May 1). Recent photographs, sculpture and video will showcase her narratives of life in the rural American South, blending the ethereal, material and the theatrical.

Joslyn has already broken ground for its expansion project—a pavilion designed to expand permanent collection galleries, including gifts from the Phillip Schrager contemporary art collection, as well as add education and community spaces. Coupled with the disruption caused by renovations to some existing spaces, the museum will close its doors until the work is complete.

The Riley Cap exhibition focuses on mythologies drawn from folklore and experience, inspired by the physical and social landscapes of Florida’s coastal, marshy Big Bend region. In particular, Hamilton explores how climate change, environmental and land use policies disproportionately affect communities of color.

Allison Janae Hamilton is open at Joslyn Art Museum from Feb. 5-May 1, 2022. The museum is located at 2200 Dodge Street and the show is free to the public. For more information, visit www.joslyn.org. In accordance with current CDC guidelines, Joslyn is requiring all visitors age 5+ to wear a well-fitting mask while in its building.