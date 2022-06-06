Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Jack Ryan, “Untitled,” 2021, oil on linen

Baader-Meinhof continues its recent practice of using its two floors of exhibition space, featuring a duo of solo shows: “Jack Ryan” and John Matthew Heard” open on June 10, with a public reception from 6-9 p.m.

Ryan, a New York City-based artist, is returning to Baader-Meinhof with all new work. Ever the experimentalist, he mixes stylistic approaches including pointillism and abstract expressionism to integrate images evoking memory and personal history.

John Matthew Heard, Berlin studio

Heard, who lives in Berlin and New York, is a painter whose work explores the curatorial frameworks of exhibition-craft and its impacts of the construction of one’s own artistic narrative and expression. His installation, creating a fictional exhibition at a recently closed Lower Manhattan bar, will be his first solo exhibition in the United States.

Baader-Meinhof gallery is located at 1322 S. 6th Street and is open by scheduling an appointment via email: director@baader-meinhof.org.

