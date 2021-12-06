Urban Abbey, 1026 Jackson St

Sat. Dec. 11, 3:30 – 4:45 p.m.

In person and online, free

Register on Urban Abbey’s Facebook Page

Cozy up for a playful hour of literary realness, imagination and learning while listening to special holiday stories read by local Drag King, Andrew Genius. Whoever you are and however you celebrate, all are welcome to Urban Abbey’s sparkling Drag Queen Story Hour, Dec.11 at 3:30 p.m.



Join this free event IRL at the Old Market bookstore/coffee shop/church or attend online. RSVP on FB @urbanabbeyomaha under “Events.”

Don your most festive sweater and don’t miss your chance to add some eleganza to your story hour!