On Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, the smell of wood-fired pizza and fresh gyros plumed into the air as people walked (and in some cases rollerbladed) through the crowd for the Maha Music Festival’s return to Stinson Park.

Car Seat Headrest made their Maha return Friday, sending beams of red, green and blue light over the crowd. Frontman Will Toledo sang into a gas mask with bunny ears pinned to the back as LED lights flashed over his eyes.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

The day also included local acts Las Cruxes and Bad Self Portraits. Bad Self Portraits guitarist Cole Kempcke said the experience of didn’t feel real. This was the band’s first Maha, performing songs from the band’s new EP, titled “Fear of Missing Out,” that had dropped earlier that day.

Olli Wells, a 16-year-old Omaha Burke student, also got to share the Union Pacific main stage. She performed with her band through Omaha Girls Rock, a nonprofit and summer camp that encourages girls to form bands, write songs and build friendships along the way. This year Wells played guitar with Reflections, singing a three-act song that begins with a character coming to terms with societal expectations, questioning those limitations and then finally — following a thunderous building of tom and snare — accepting themselves for who they are.

“It’s always really good to see exactly where she came from and where she’s at right now,” her dad Chris Wells said. “She’s just fearless.”

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fan enjoys performance by Indigo De Souza at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Silent disco dancers at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fans dance to Sweeping Promises at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fan dances to performance by Sweeping Promises at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fans gather during performance by Sweeping Promises at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

A festival attendee works on a weaving project at the Joslyn Art Museum’s pop-up tent at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

A festival attendee gets ready for next act at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Sweeping Promises performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Claire Wiebe, member of Planned Parenthood helps festival attendees write down why they support abortion access at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Bad Self Portraits performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fan enjoys performance by Bad Self Portraits at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Bad Self Portraits performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Bad Self Portraits performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Bad Self Portraits performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Bad Self Portraits performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Fan dances during performance by Las Cruxes at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Las Cruxes performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Las Cruxes performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Las Cruxes performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

A festival attendee blends his own beverage at the Captain Morgan tent at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Festival attendees ride the Ferris wheel at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Festival attendees enter Stinson Park as the gates open for the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Sydney Johnson.

Three festival attendees chose to roller blade through Stinson Park. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Members of BFF Omaha pose Saturday evening in front of the mobile art gallery. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

At the Maha Festival merchandise tent on Saturday evening, workers look towards the Tito’s Stage as PUP plays one last song. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

A fan crowd surfs as PUP plays the Tito’s stage. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Canadian punk rock band PUP played to a full crowd on the Tito’s stage Saturday night. Photo by Bridget Fogarty

PUP’s lead singer Stefan Babcock raises his guitar to a cheering crowd. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Canadian punk rock band PUP played the Tito’s Stage Saturday night. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

PUP singer and guitarist Stefan Babcock sings as the sun sets on the second and final day at Maha Festival. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

PUP bassist Nestor Chumak plays to a full crowd at Maha Festival Saturday evening. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Steve Sladkowski, lead guitarist and vocalist of punk rock band PUP, sings to a full crowd from the Tito’s Stage at Maha Festival. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Canadian punk rock band PUP takes the Tito’s stage Saturday evening. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Festival goers catch a view above the festival from the Ferris wheel. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Ferris wheel fun at Maha Festival. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Dinner of fried eggplant, falafel wrap, gyro and fries doused in tzatziki and ketchup interrupted reporter Bridget Fogarty’s photo taking. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.



Chefs prepare falafel and gyro wraps for hungry festival goers. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

A chef prepares a falafel wrap for a hungry festival goer. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Erica Scott records her daughter’s keyboard performance with Omaha Girls Rock band Space Cats. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

A festival volunteer rings up a drink for a Maha attendee. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Ziggy Quinn, a local performing artist with BFF Omaha, poses in BFF’s 90’s nostalgia art gallery bus on Saturday. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Maha attendees cool off inside the air conditioned mobile art gallery hosted by Omaha BFF. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Fans cheer on Dominique Morgan at Maha Festival July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Dominique Morgan belts on the Tito’s stage Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Dominique Morgan and backup dancers groove onstage at Maha Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Fans dance to Princess Noika at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Fans dance to Princess Noika at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Princess Noika performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Princess Noika performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.



Princess Noika performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Princess Noika performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Princess Noika sprays down the crowd with a star wand and Kirby backpack full of water at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Fans share a moment before Princess Noika’s set at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Fans dance to Princess Noika at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

PUP performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Fans sing along to PUP at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Silent disco dancers at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Attendees take a break during the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Sudan Archives performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Sudan Archives performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Frog and the Tadpoles performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Frog and the Tadpoles performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Geese performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Conny Franko performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Conny Franko performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

XOBOI performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Marcey Yates pulls his son onstage during the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Marcey Yates performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Marcey Yates performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing the Omaha Girls Rock camp song during the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Reflections performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members during Reflections set at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Reflections performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Reflections performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Reflections performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Reflections performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Omaha Girls Rock at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Omaha Girls Rock at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Space Cats, an Omaha Girls Rock band, performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Omaha Girls Rock at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Silent disco attendees bounce balls back and forth at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Celebratory corn hole finish at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

The Real Zebos perform at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

A festival attendee works on a weaving project at the Joslyn Art Museum’s pop-up tent at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

A weaving project at the Joslyn Art Museum’s pop-up tent at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.



Fans hoist up a crowd surfer as PUP plays the Tito’s stage on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Good Gold owner BB Hess (right) smiles with her teammates Shanna Austin (middle) and Olivia Stafursky (left) between creating permanent jewelry for festival attendees on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Maha Festival brought organizations together in the Community Village. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

BFF Omaha Troll Doll Tyler smiles as he starts his scavenger hunt shift on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Madison Warnemunde smiles with her nephew Atlas Smith, son Nash and niece Cazmia Smith as the trio shows off their homemade bracelets on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Nash Warnemunde shows off the bracelet he made for his mom at Maha Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Care coordinator Olivia Youngblood smiles as she helps festival attendees make their own bracelets in the Community Village. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

A young festival attendee makes his own bracelet at the Community Village on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

A festival attendee rocks out at the silent disco. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Twins Emma and Erin Cooney read and relax between sets at Maha Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Bridget Fogarty.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Crowd members sing along to Car Seat Headrest at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Car Seat Headrest performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Indigo De Souza performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 29, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

Space Cats, another Omaha Girls Rock band that played the Union Pacific main stage, sang about a rat and cat who form an interstellar friendship. The set ended with Wells helping lead the crowd, many of them Omaha Girls Rock alumni, in singing the camp theme song.

“This is just such a unique organization,” said Wells’ mom Don. “It’s indispensable for girls or for anyone to have…this completely different opportunity.”

Saturday featured a wide range of music, from local acts like The Real Zebos and Dominique Morgan to Australian indie band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and pop-punk auteurs PUP. Sudan Archives set briefly halted due to technical difficulties on the Tito’s stage, but Brittney Parks kept the music going, ditching her full gear to sing over looped violin tracks. After the tech issues resolved, Parks ended the set with her and her producer’s full setup to applause from the crowd.

“That was the most punk rock shit I ever did,” she yelled, wearing a sequin silver bikini and skirt.

Princess Noika walked onstage as the sun set on Stinson Park with a Kirby backpack attached to a star wand, the pink Nintendo character’s item of choice. Following a brief DJ set of songs like “We Like to Party! (the vengabus)” by Vengaboys, Princess Noika sprayed down the dancing crowd before launching into bass-heavy raps.

Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally rounded out the festival, flipping between reverb-soaked synth swells and anthemic melodies that thundered through Stinson Park. The audience swayed their arms as the lights switched from minimalist purple backdrops to flashing strobes and billowing smoke that created silhouettes of the band, as well as longtime live drummer James Barone, while they played songs like “Myth” and “Lemon Glow.”

Beach House performs at the Maha Music Festival on July 30, 2022. Photo by Chris Bowling.

While music was the main attraction at Maha, many Omahans gravitated toward activities on the outskirts of the festival.

Ziggy Quinn, a local performance artist and inclusionary chair for Benson arts organization BFF Omaha, shepherded kids and adults through the group’s ’90s themed art gallery inside a multi-colored trailer near the festival’s front entrance.

It was her job to make sure that everybody can access and experience art. At Maha, that means creating a space for all ages to enjoy.

“We try to bring in some type of nostalgia or something that multiple generations can glob on to,” Quinn said.

Following the tune of ’90s nostalgia for all ages, BFF staff dressed as “troll dolls” and walked throughout the Maha festival grounds, waiting for people on scavenger hunts to find them, collect a gem and claim a Fanny pack, hat or other BFF gear as a prize.

Near the midpoint of the festival grounds, some Maha attendees sat back on sun-soaked quilts, weaving fabric, yarn and other materials. Amy Rummel said the idea behind the circle weaving follows the Joslyn Art Museum’s longtime interest in providing communal art projects for festival-goers. In the past Rummel said the Joslyn has had people create webs of connections between shared mental health challenges as well as zip tying colorful cardboard squares together to make 3D sculptures. This year felt a little more important to connect with Maha-goers as the Joslyn is under construction and won’t reopen until 2024.

“This is one of our ways to stay connected with the community,” Rummel said. “We have programs happening at our wonderful and generous partners all around town that allow us to continue to offer some of the programming that people have really come to love.”

Erin Higgins sat close by weaving a thick ball of lilac purple yarn through a circular loom. It’s the first time she’s really felt comfortable back at Maha since the pandemic, and it’s nice to feel less anxious moving through the crowd as well as sitting down and trying a new way of weaving.

“I have never seen a circle like this before,” Higgins said. “But now I kind of want to try to make a rug using one.”

As the synths faded into the cool Saturday night air and the crowds made their way out of Aksarben, many festival-goers already had next summer’s Maha festival on their minds.

“My favorite part is really all of it,” Laurie Zagursky said of her first Maha experience. “It’s just really fun to see all the diversity and enjoy the fun atmosphere. I was also surprised by just how many families are here, it really is a family friendly event which is so fantastic… Oh I totally plan [on returning]…this is just such a fun time.”

