The always idyllic Bellevue Berry Farm will transform into a full-fledged outside event that will satisfy casual guests and lovers of swashbuckling adventure. Found on event page
  • Midwest Pirate Festival
  • August 27-28
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days
  • Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch

If you want a pirate-themed, outdoors, and family-friendly festival, this two-day summertime event delivers live entertainment and a daily $100 cash treasure hunt in the heart of Bellevue.

At the Midwest Pirate Festival at Bellevue Berry Farm and Ranch, guests can experience five active entertainment stages, scavenger hunts, free crafts, dining, shopping, and a Pirate Cave Adventure. On both days, the fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for children and $13 for adults. No outside food or drink is allowed.

— Matt Casas

