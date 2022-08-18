Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

“Time Skiffs” is the first Animal Collective album in six years and marks another return of co-founder and on-and-off member Deakin, who has played on over half of all the records. Found on event page
  • Animal Collective with Tomato Flower
  • August 23
  • 8 p.m. show | $36-$44
  • Slowdown

Maryland’s Animal Collective is coming to the Slowdown with Tomato Flower on August 23 for an all-ages show.

It’s been 20 years since they started repaving the roads to indie music with their often wild experimental sounds and innovative approach to the scene, which undeniably challenged the genre’s soft safer side.

Tomato Flower is the perfect complimentary act. The Boston-based band performs pop, bossa nova, math rock, and dub –- all as a tight quartet.

Doors open at 7, with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36-$41, which includes a $1 charity fee.

— Matt Casas

