Belle and Sebastian had three pivotal records in the late Nineties, starting with “Tigersmilk.”
  • Belle and Sebastian with Divino Niño
  • May 28
  • 8 p.m. show | $35
  • The Admiral

Two world-class bands are visiting the revitalized Admiral, previously Sokol Auditorium.

Many celebrate Scottish band Belle and Sebastian for three vital late Nineties indie rock records (especially “If You’re Feeling Sinister”) and their softer approach – reflecting well-read garage rock more than saccharine soft rock.

The Omaha show is Divino Niño’s last night on this tour. The American/Colombian band delivers effortless harmonies, jangly guitars, and soulful rhythm – like Mac Demarco meets Chicano rock in the Sixties/Seventies.

Tickets are $35, the show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7.

— Matt Casas

