  • November 11
  • 8 p.m. | $12
  • The Waiting Room
Buck Meek is a New York songwriter best known for his work in Big Thief.

Buck Meek is best known as the lead guitarist in New York-based indie folk band Big Thief and has been integral in fostering that group’s melancholy atmospheres with songwriting partner Adrianne Lenker. But Meek has stepped out in recent years as a solo artist, releasing his first solo LP in 2018 and his most recent, Two Saviors, in 2021, finding success with a strain of country that shares a pastoral quality with Big Thief and a lo-fi intimacy that recalls Sparklehorse and Guided By Voices. He plays The Waiting Room this month with harmony-rich Los Angeles folk trio Kidi Band. Find more information at waitingroomlounge.com

— Sam Crisler

