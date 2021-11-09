- November 11
- 8 p.m. | $12
- The Waiting Room
Buck Meek is best known as the lead guitarist in New York-based indie folk band Big Thief and has been integral in fostering that group’s melancholy atmospheres with songwriting partner Adrianne Lenker. But Meek has stepped out in recent years as a solo artist, releasing his first solo LP in 2018 and his most recent, Two Saviors, in 2021, finding success with a strain of country that shares a pastoral quality with Big Thief and a lo-fi intimacy that recalls Sparklehorse and Guided By Voices. He plays The Waiting Room this month with harmony-rich Los Angeles folk trio Kidi Band. Find more information at waitingroomlounge.com
— Sam Crisler