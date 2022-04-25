Readers Choice Voting Open
17 years later, the post-hardcore Dance Gavin Dance still knows how to bring the heat. Found on Facebook page
  • Dance Gavin Dance with Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth
  • April 30
  • 7:30 p.m. show | $34-$67
  • The Admiral Theater

The show will go on after the band suddenly and tragically lost one of its members, 34-year-old bassist Tim Feerick.

March marked the grand unveiling of The Admiral, formerly Sokol Auditorium – and Dance Gavin Dance will help christen the venue in the way only a beloved post-hardcore band can.

Prior to the tragedy, the six-piece endured several lineup changes, notably among the group’s “clean” vocalists. But lead guitarist Will Swan and drummer Matt Mingus carried DGD across nine studio albums since 2005, with their latest, 2020’s “Afterburner,” topping Billboard’s album sales chart.

Supporting acts include Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

— Matt Casas

