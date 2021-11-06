  • November 8
  • Every Time I Die with ‘68 and Candy
  • 7:30 p.m. | $22-25
  • The Waiting Room
The Buffalo, NY band has released nine studio albums, their latest being October 2021’s Radical. It is considered one of their best to date.

Every Time I Die is no stranger to The Waiting Room.

The popular metal-core band has left stages and crowds visibly wet from sweating, from here to Nottingham, losing zero of its edge over 20 years.

Even if you don’t care for metal, let alone metal-core, being in such a crowd can change everything. Supporting acts include the two-piece noise-punk band ‘68 and the noise-metal outfit Candy.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, and doors open at 7 pm.

— Matt Casas

