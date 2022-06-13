- Fujita
- June 16
- 8 p.m. show | Free
- Bemis Center
(Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required)
Fujita, stylized FUJI||||||||||TA, brings his sound art to the Bemis Center. He is a Japanese-based artist known for inventing his instruments and incorporating other non-conventional elements into his act. That includes creating a non-keyboard pipe organ and playing water.
This show is part of the art foundation’s Sound Art and Experimental Music Program, bringing the avant-garde to downtown Omaha from local, national, and international artists.
RSVP online to this free event or watch the public live stream at facebook.com/bemiscenter from 8-9 p.m.
Visit Fujita’s Bandcamp page for a taste.
— Matt Casas