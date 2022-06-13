Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Welcome to Omaha: This is Fujita’s first U.S. tour. Found on event page
  • Fujita
  • June 16
  • 8 p.m. show | Free
  • Bemis Center

(Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required)

Fujita, stylized FUJI||||||||||TA, brings his sound art to the Bemis Center. He is a Japanese-based artist known for inventing his instruments and incorporating other non-conventional elements into his act. That includes creating a non-keyboard pipe organ and playing water.

This show is part of the art foundation’s Sound Art and Experimental Music Program, bringing the avant-garde to downtown Omaha from local, national, and international artists.

RSVP online to this free event or watch the public live stream at facebook.com/bemiscenter from 8-9 p.m.

Visit Fujita’s Bandcamp page for a taste.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment