  • November 27-28
  • Hip Hop Nutcracker
  • 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. | $95-220
  • Orpheum Theater
This is Hip Hop Nutracker‘s seventh year on the worldwide road.

Hip Hop Nutcracker is not your everyday ballet.

For one, Kurtis Blow — credited with the first certified gold record rap song ever — opens for each stop on the North American tour. But more than merely casting a wide net, the adaptation pumps new energy into an old format, namely this 1892 two-act ballet famously scored by Tchaikovsky.

Here is a fun and modern take for fans of the old and the new, well worth the price of a large-scale production ticket. Visit o-pa.org.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment