November 27-28

Hip Hop Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. | $95-220

Orpheum Theater

This is Hip Hop Nutracker‘s seventh year on the worldwide road.

Hip Hop Nutcracker is not your everyday ballet.

For one, Kurtis Blow — credited with the first certified gold record rap song ever — opens for each stop on the North American tour. But more than merely casting a wide net, the adaptation pumps new energy into an old format, namely this 1892 two-act ballet famously scored by Tchaikovsky.

Here is a fun and modern take for fans of the old and the new, well worth the price of a large-scale production ticket. Visit o-pa.org.

— Matt Casas