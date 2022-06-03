Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

King ISO has released two albums under the Strange Music label, the first of which was 2020’s “World War Me.” Found on Facebook page
  • King Iso
  • June 8
  • 7 p.m. show | $18-$25
  • The Waiting Room

Omaha-rooted Strange Music-signed rapper King ISO returns to his city on tour with C-Mob (Fort Wayne, IN), Taebo the Truth (Omaha), and Jay Influential (Omaha) – to name a few.

His recent album, “Get Well Soon” (2022), was well-received by fans and hip-hop enthusiasts – the title track connects the dots between COVID-19 and mental health. The result? Different energy than his previous releases but proof of the natural flow and lyrical freedom to express whatever he wishes.

Tickets are $18-$25 before taxes. The show starts at 7 p.m, with doors at 6.

— Matt Casas

