- King Iso
- June 8
- 7 p.m. show | $18-$25
- The Waiting Room
Omaha-rooted Strange Music-signed rapper King ISO returns to his city on tour with C-Mob (Fort Wayne, IN), Taebo the Truth (Omaha), and Jay Influential (Omaha) – to name a few.
His recent album, “Get Well Soon” (2022), was well-received by fans and hip-hop enthusiasts – the title track connects the dots between COVID-19 and mental health. The result? Different energy than his previous releases but proof of the natural flow and lyrical freedom to express whatever he wishes.
Tickets are $18-$25 before taxes. The show starts at 7 p.m, with doors at 6.
— Matt Casas