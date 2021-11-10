November 13

The Lemonheads

8 p.m. | $27-30

The Waiting Room

Evan Dando, The Lemonheads

Okay, let’s be honest, The Lemonheads haven’t been essential listening since Car Button Cloth dropped in 1996, but there’s a reason Evan Dando is still able to make a living touring on the band’s older material. It’s a Shame About Ray is a bona fide indie classic, and its followup Come On Feel The Lemonheads is the result of the former’s success that features a contribution from Rick James, of all people.

Dando had serious star power in the ’90s, and even when he’s blowing through his setlists without a word to the audience, there’s still something captivating about him.

— Sam Crisler