Grammy award winning artist Terrace Martin performed on June 5 at the Benson Theatre alongside his father, Omaha native and local jazz legend Curly Martin. Terrace Martin, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, has made a name for himself as a player, with nine studio albums, as well as for helping produce landmark album’s like Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” in 2015. The Martin family returned to North Omaha “in the spirit of the Allen’s Showcase Lounge” said Paul B. Allen IV, grandson of the Lounge founder and friend of the Martins.

The Martin Family trio was joined by Omaha native Lite Pole as the opening act Sunday night. Lite Pole is also set to headline Joy Fest at the Fabric Lab on June 18 in recognition of Juneteenth.

Photos by Sydney Johnson

Lite Pole

Lite Pole is an artist and producer from Omaha.

Martin Family Trio

Terrace Martin played saxophone and was accompanied by his father, Curly Martin on drums, Jeremy Thomas on organ and Cynthia Taylor on vocals.